New program available for Jackson college students

JACKSON, Tenn. — Visit Jackson, TN has launched a new program.

According to a news release, Emerge has been designed for Jackson’s college students, giving them the chance to create cross-campus friendships, gain experience and leadership skills, and more.

Visit Jackson, TN says Emerge consists of six sessions, each designed to give students a deeper understanding of Jackson’s business landscape, government initiatives, community volunteering, arts and culture, and music history. Students will also gain valuable insight into the city’s career market and future-shaping initiatives.

Students who complete the course will receive a certificate of completion for their résumé.

Applications for Emerge close on April 16th, 2023.

For more information on Emerge, visit emergejacksontn.com or contact Lori Nunnery at 731-425-8333 or lnunnery@jacksontn.com.

