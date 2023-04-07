10 Tennessee counties approved for federal aid

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Ten Tennessee counties have been approved for federal help.

According to a news release, approval was given Friday to bring federal emergency assistance to those affected by March 31 and April 1 tornadoes and severe storms.

“As Tennessee continues to rebuild, we remain focused on ensuring critical resources are made available to each impacted community across our state,” said Gov. Bill Lee. “I thank Tennessee’s congressional delegation for calling on our federal partners to act swiftly and provide continued response and recovery to Tennesseans.”

Counties to receive help include:

Hardeman County

Hardin County

Haywood County

McNairy County

Tipton County

Wayne County

Cannon County

Lewis County

Macon County

Rutherford County

Individuals in the counties above can now apply for direct assistance through FEMA’s IA program online anytime or by phone at 1-800-621-3362 between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. CT. Multilingual operators are available.

“I appreciate the hard recovery work we’ve already accomplished with our local, state and federal partners,” TEMA Director Patrick Sheehan said. “We will continue working to make sure Tennesseans have every resource necessary for a full, swift recovery.”

