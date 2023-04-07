Lost • Jackson, TN

I am reporting a pet that was

Lost

Date Lost/Found

04/03/2023

City where pet was Lost/Found

Jackson

Intersection or Closest Road where pet was Lost/Found

North Jackson Off of Country Club Lane

Pet’s Name (if known)

Apollo

Type of Pet (Dog, Cet, etc.)

Sheepadoodle

Breed of Pet

Doodle

Gender

Male

Age of Pet

Young Adult

Size of Pet

Medium (25-50 lbs)

Pet was (check all that apply)

Wearing collar or harness

Wearing ID tags

Microchipped

Color/Markings

Tan and white one blue eye

Any additional information you’d like to add?