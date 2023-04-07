Churches hold “Walk with Christ” Event

WARNING: THE VIDEO IN THIS STORY CONTAINS GRAPHIC IMAGES THAT MAY BE DISTURBING TO SOME.

DYER, Tenn. — Several churches came together in one local town to show people what it was like when Jesus was tried and crucified.

Holy New Beginning Ministries, along with several other churches, put together the performance “Walk with Christ.”

Volunteers put on the performance on Main Street in Dyer, in the hopes of sending out a message of love above all else and that you can only get true love by Jesus.

The performance showed the trial and crucifixion of Jesus Christ, with one question asked to those in attendance: Do we love Jesus the way we are suppose to?

Leaders with Holy New Beginning Ministries say accepting Christ is not about going to church every Sunday, but is so much more.

“It’s about that relationship and knowing that somebody’s always got your back and that we’re here to help somebody else. We’re here to love.” said Kate Nicholas, Minister of Holy New Beginning Ministries.

Nicholas says part of loving Jesus is loving people of all walks of life, despite our differences.