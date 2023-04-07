Easter on the Farm to be held this weekend

TOONE, Tenn. — The Easter Bunny has been spotted at a local farm!

Falcon Ridge Farm is hosting their annual Easter Festival with fun activities for the whole family.

Events include Easter egg hunts, tractor rides, photos with the Easter Bunny, pony rides, a petting zoo, playgrounds, and more.

Falcon Ridge will also have fresh strawberries for sale.

Despite the recent bad weather, farm owner Bart Gilbert welcomes families to come out to enjoy some Easter fun.

“Got great food and great fun. Y’know, a whole day’s worth of fun. Come out and hunt Easter eggs and get a little dose of the fresh country air,” Gilbert said.

Falcon Ridge Farm will be open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

