Educator of the Week: Ginny Roper

Ginny Roper is a seventh grade teacher at Dyersburg Middle School in Dyersburg. She has taught Language Arts for eight years.

Roper’s personal experience with educators is what motivated her to become one herself.

“I really like the idea of being able to teach. I had really great teachers when I was a student,” Roper said. “At the last moment, at declaration at freshman year of college, I decided to major in education and I’m so glad I did. Living my best life, for sure.”

Before starting her career at Dyersburg Middle, she almost became a missionary’s associate, where she would have taught children in villages across the world. But life had other plans in store.

“I had to student teach to finish my degree, and I actually student-taught here. They had our teacher retiring, and so before I left student teaching, I had applied. And so they offered me the job and so it worked out. I was very, very blessed,” Roper said.

Roper’s favorite part about her job is hanging out with the kids every day during the week.

“I’m a big kid myself, I think. Just getting to talk to them and interact with them, and you know, ask them how their day was. Then you get to meet their siblings and teach their siblings and you know their family. We live here, so you see them out in town too. And so it really does strengthen those bonds and those relationships,” Roper said.

Roper’s biggest challenge as an educator is caring for her students too much.

“You know, there’s a lot you want, to help everybody at every single moment. And there’s only one of me. But it’s good to have a team of teachers around you that can help pick up the slack here, and there, and everywhere,” Roper said.

What makes Roper’s classroom unique is getting to be herself and have fun while the students learn.

“I’m a little bit of a wack-a-doo. You know, I’m a little crazy, and kids remind me of that sometimes and that’s fun. But I also think they make it unique too. You’ve got so many personalities, you know, and all kinds of thought processes and ways to approach a situation and that sort of thing too,” Roper said.

