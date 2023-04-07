GALLERY: Easter tradition causes controversy in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — An Easter tradition created controversy in Jackson on Friday.

Friday morning, people started noticing something hanging from a tree on the property of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, off the Highway 45 Bypass.

Turns out it was a mannequin of depicting Judas.

Church member Alex Moncada said that this is something they have been doing for years to celebrate Easter, and that it’s just a decoration that is part of their Easter station.

“About Judas, what we we’re doing is a tradition in the Hispanic community here in Jackson to do the live stations,” Moncada said.

The mannequin of Judas has been removed.

