GALLERY: Easter tradition causes controversy in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — An Easter tradition created controversy in Jackson on Friday.
Friday morning, people started noticing something hanging from a tree on the property of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, off the Highway 45 Bypass.
Turns out it was a mannequin of depicting Judas.
Church member Alex Moncada said that this is something they have been doing for years to celebrate Easter, and that it’s just a decoration that is part of their Easter station.
“About Judas, what we we’re doing is a tradition in the Hispanic community here in Jackson to do the live stations,” Moncada said.
The mannequin of Judas has been removed.
