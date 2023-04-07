God’s Pit Crew, Adamsville church work together after storms

ADAMSVILLE, Tenn. — More help has come to one local community.

McNairy County was one of many areas heavily affected by the deadly storms starting on March 31.

With so many storms and damage spread throughout the Midwest and Mid-South, organizations had to be strategic in getting out the help and not double efforts.

“We found that there was a gap here in Adamsville. There was people going to Arkansas, Mississippi, and we saw that no one was coming here. So reached out to the pastor, he said yes, please come here and help our people,” said Chris Chiles, the Immediate Disaster Response Coordinator for God’s Pit Crew.

Love and Truth Church of Adamsville opened its doors to God’s Pit Crew on April 5, combining their efforts to bring the most help.

“God’s Pit Crew was founded in 1999. We traveled the country. We’ve been traveling the country since then, helping people after natural disasters. So the arm that I lead is the Immediate Disaster Response arm. We cut trees, tarp roofs, demo houses, and gut flooded homes,” Chiles said.

The crews have been gathering supplies, like toilet paper, diapers, Gatorade, and more to assist the great need.

“Lot of what we’re working on now are trees, trees on top of homes, getting tarps on roofs and try to save what everybody has. So I’ve got crews out working today, doing tree work and tarping rooms. We did some work yesterday. We are going to take a break for Easter. I sent most of my out-of-town folks home. They’re going to go home and spend the rest of the family and then we’ll get back to work this Wednesday,” Chiles said.

Volunteers are encouraged to join the efforts by going to Love and Truth Church on Wednesday, April 12 and signing up inside the front doors of the church. The church can be found at 440 US-64 in Adamsville.

