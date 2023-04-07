Humboldt police mourn loss of Sr. Ptl. Tony Barr

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — The Humboldt Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Friday, on Facebook, the department shared the passing of Sr. Ptl. Tony Barr. Barr’s service to the community includes as a Reserve Officer and being on the SRT Team.

He was named the “Best of the Best” several times, according to the department, and “was kind, just, and fair when carrying out his duty as a Patrol Officer and embodied the heart of a public servant.”

The Humboldt Police Department asks that the family of Barr be kept in your thoughts.

