Mild Easter Weekend, Pleasant Into Next Week!

Friday Night Forecast Update

Friday Night Forecast Update for April 7th:

The clouds will hang around tonight and Saturday, but the sun will begin to return slowly on Easter Sunday to West Tennessee. Highs will be around 60° on Saturday and near 70° on Sunday. Mostly sunny skies and 70s are on the way to start next week. We will stay dry though Wednesday. We will be watching a low pressure system in the Gulf of Mexico that could usher in some rain late Thursday into Friday but chances are low as of now. We will have your full forecast coming up right here.

MARCH 31/APRIL 1ST CONFIRMED TORNADO DETAILS:

NEW DETAILS: The National Weather Service in Memphis has confirmed 4 STRONG tornadoes in West Tennessee from Friday evening/night and 2 weak EF-0 tornadoes (Carroll/Benton counties). An EF3 though Tipton/Haywood Counties, An EF3 through Hardeman, McNairy and Hardin counties, another EF2 through McNairy county and another EF2 through Hardeman county.

TONIGHT:

Friday was a little warmer than Thursday with highs reaching the low 60s. We still saw the clouds stick around on Friday and they will stick around all night long. The winds will continue to come out of the northeast keeping the temperature down some. Friday night lows will fall down to the mid 40s. The winds could shift back to the east or southeast as we get going into the upcoming weekend.

THE WEEKEND:

The weekend looks mostly dry as of now and although a shower or two cannot be ruled out on Saturday along the Mississippi border (10% chance at best), we are not expecting any storm activity or anything of concern for Easter Weekend. Highs on Saturday will be in the low to mid 60s and Easter Sunday highs will reach the upper 60s.

We are expecting the winds to come out of the northeast most of the day Saturday and back to the east on Sunday. Both weekend morning we should start out in the upper 40s. Sunday night lows will also fall into the upper 40s or low 50s as we head into Monday morning. Skies will cloudy to start the weekend although there will be the occasional peaks of sunshine on Sunday, that likely won’t be the case on Saturday. The best chance for some sunshine will be on Easter Sunday into the afternoon and evening hours.

NEXT WEEK:

Warmer and dry weather will be returning as we get going into next week across West Tennessee. Highs will reach around 70° on Monday, low 70s on Tuesday and mid 70s on Wednesday. Overnight lows will still linger around 50°. The winds will start out of the east on Monday but transition to the southeast during the middle of the week leading to a nice warm up and Spring like weather. We are not expecting any rain or storm activity in the beginning and the middle of the week as well. We could be looking at a decent dry spell for the first time in awhile across the Mid South. There is a low pressure system worth watching next week in the Gulf of Mexico that could drift far enough to the north to bring rain to West Tennessee next Thursday but confidence in that system impacting us looks quite low as of now.

FINAL THOUGHT:

March started out chilly but the humidity and warmer weather returned by the end of month leading to a regional tornado outbreak March 31st. The next chance for rain and storms could be several days out, no winter storms are currently in the forecast and we have likely seen our last freeze of the Spring. You need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

