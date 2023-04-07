Mugshots : Madison County : 4/05/23 – 4/06/23 3 hours ago WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, Dontarius Person Dontarius Person: Aggravated assault Bethanie Nanney Bethanie Nanney: Burglary, Theft $1000>$9999 Carl Smith Carl Smith: Violation of probation Davisha Welcome Davisha Welcome: Assault Joshua Estes Joshua Estes: Kidnapping, burglary of motor vehicle Kaylon Williams Kaylon Williams: Aggravated assault, assault Marvin Suggs Marvin Suggs: Contempt of court William Briglio William Briglio: Burglary, theft $1000>$9999 The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 4/05/23 and 7 a.m. on 4/06/23. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...emailPrintFacebookTwitterLinkedin