Organization aims to plant 12,000 trees for Earth Day

One organization is asking for your help in reaching its goal.

Green Interchange has a goal to plant 12,000 trees for Earth Day on April 22, and you’re invited to take part.

Tennessee residents can get tree seedlings to plant in their yard as part of the event, “Plant a Tree for Tennessee.”

“Planting a tree is one of the best things Tennesseans can do for the community this Earth Day. Trees provide benefits for our economy, health, and quality of life,” said John McFadden, CEO of Green Interchange.

Participants must reserve the trees they want by April 16, then they can pick them up on April 22.

Trees must be reserved online here or by texting “treetn” to (615) 307-9133. Trees available include Eastern Redbud, Flowering Dogwood, Wild Plum, Sargent Crabapple, and Deciduous Holly.

“In the last two years Green Interchange planted over 17,500 trees with the help of over 3,000 participants,” said McFadden. “Donations from participants will help Green Interchange plant more trees in public and private spaces across the state including near highway interchanges, roadways, and waterways.”

Those picking their trees up in Jackson can do so at the Firestone Store parking lot on Vann Drive on April 22 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Find the full list here.