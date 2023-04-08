A local city hosts an “eggs-tra” special Easter event

MILAN, TENN. —A local city held an Easter egg hunt to remember.

An Easter egg hunt was held on Saturday in Milan at the city park.

There were around 10,000 eggs in total for kids to hunt. There were different age groups to make sure kids of all ages received plenty of eggs, as well as have a great experience.

There was bounce houses, a petting zoo, balloon animals, and more!

Amberly Clemens, a volunteer and participant in the Milan Easter event, says what was her favorite part about the event.

“Probably seeing all of the kids fighting over the Easter eggs. It was really funny. A lot of kids got knocked over, but you know it was fun,” Clemens said.

This is an annual event that the City of Milan holds each year.

