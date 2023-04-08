Bunny Run returns to support a great cause

JACKSON, Tenn. —This morning one group laces up their running shoes for an annual race.

At 9 am the Dream Center kicked off their annual Bunny Run 5k & 1 Mile Fun Run/Walk or bunny hop. The race was held at Union University in Jackson.

Awards were given out to the top three overall male and female finishers in each division and for the youth, the Easter bunny made a guest appearance.

There was also an Easter egg hunt held for the youth participants.

All of the proceeds of the event benefit the Dream Center of Jackson.

For more local news stories, click here.