Local law enforcement hosts a special Easter event

LEXINGTON, Tenn.—Two law enforcement groups come together for an annual Easter egg hunt.

Henderson County Sheriff’s Office and Lexington Police Department have come together for their annual Easter egg hunt.

Every year this hunt is hosted by the sheriff’s office with the partnership of Lexington Police Department.

There were many families in attendance in the Beech Lake community, all to find and hunt for eggs. Besides the egg hunt, it was a great opportunity for law enforcement to connect with the community in a positive way.

“This is one of my favorite events that we do and we do five or six different ones every year and this is my favorite,” said Tracy Grisham, Henderson County’s Sheriff’s Department.

“Obviously, you can tell by the level of community involvement here, lots of kids, lots of parents, the community… likes it. They look forward to it. They count on it every year,” said Jeff Middleton, Lexington Police Department.

Officials say this event was a great way to get out and celebrate the holiday with loved ones.

