Pet of the Week: Carter

This week’s Pet of the Week is Carter from Hero West Rescue!

Do you want someone in your life that thinks you hung the moon and stars and that you’re just the best thing since sliced bread?











Here he is! Carter has a whole lifetime of love to give and he is dying to meet you! He would love to tell you just how awesome and incredible you are to him. Plus if you enjoy sharing your snacks he’ll love you even more.

Carter and his siblings were found on a rural road in Iuka, Mississippi by one of our founders. The sweet pups were full of worms, covered in fleas and ticks and very tired and thirsty. With some good old-fashioned TLC, they blossomed into sweet, happy-go-lucky pups.

Carter is around 9-months-old and weighs 45 lbs. Carter is all love!

He is kennel trained, and doing great about not having accidents in the house. He is vaccinated and ready for a fur-ever family!

If you are interested in adopting Carter or any of the other available dogs, contact Hero West Rescue at (731) 313-7778.

You can also visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/HeroWestRescue or email: herowestrescue@gmail.com.