A special tea party returns to Humboldt

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. —An event was held at a local church that taught proper tea etiquette.

Magnolia Manor and Chapel held an event on Saturday teaching kids how to properly eat certain foods and drink tea.









There were many different food options available. Many kids and their parents were in attendance.

For the first time they also had adults that participated, due to the growing interest and popularity of the event.

“We’re excited and we love doing things for our community. It was just a great way for little girls to come in and celebrate Easter. Some of them bring their parents, and we are looking forward to doing it again next year,” said Lyne Sands, owner Magnolia Manor and Chapel.

This was the third Easter tea event that was held.

