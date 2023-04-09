Annual Easter egg hunt returns to a local church

JACKSON, Tenn. —One church held their annual Easter egg hunt for kids in the congregation.

After their worship service, all of the kids 5th grade and under, got as many Easter eggs as they could carry.

The soccer field was divided up into sections with older kids and younger kids divided.

Many kids participated in this egg hunt. And this is an annual tradition for the church on Easter.

“After our Easter service, we’ve had Easter celebrations all week long, so this is just like the climax of it all, so it’s fun,” said Molly Kate Steele, Campbell Street Church of Christ.

The church would like to thank everyone for their participation with Easter events.

