Easter event brings joy to the community

JACKSON, Tenn. —An egg hunt was held here in the Hub City that had many kids excited.

An annual egg hunt was held at the Forest Hills Park here in Jackson. Volunteer, James Reed talks about how excited everyone was to have this event back again.

‘We are really excited. Look at the kids, they are just waiting. We got jumpers here on the hill, we are gonna have food, giveaways, we are going to have all kinds of shirts, bikes, cash money, and plenty of eggs to give away to the children. We are going to make everyone happy today,” Reed said.

















There was also a live DJ at the event, as well as a bouncy house obstacle course race, where the winning team received a cash prize. Volunteer, Shannon Office says that the inspiration behind this event was to help kids have a great Easter.

“Year by year, it has grown into something beautiful. Helping the kids over here, seeing them smile, doing things for them that other people wouldn’t do for them, and just being there for them. Having a shoulder to lean on and maybe one day will help balance this part of the community,” Office said.

There were lots of kids and parents in attendance having a great time. Office is grateful to everyone that helped make this event such a success. Office expresses how much helping these kids means to her.

“They help me decorate. They help me put up things, they get the props out of the car, they wait on me. I teach them valuable lessons, and we have discussions. They ask me why I do it, and I tell them I do it for ya’ll” Office said.

This is the third Easter event that has been held.

