Lowell Thomas Vaughn

Dateline: McKenzie, Tennessee

Graveside funeral services for Lowell Thomas Vaughn, 86, will be held Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 11:00 am at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Interment will follow the services. The family will receive friends at the cemetery right before the service starts. Mr. Vaughn, a retired roofer for Boaz Roofing Company of McKenzie and formerly raised dogs, died Friday, April 7, 2023 at Baptist Hospital Carroll County in Huntingdon. He was born on October 28, 1936 in McKenzie, TN to James T. and Anne Gretchen Aylor Vaughn. He was an U.S. Army veteran during the years of September 1961 thru September 1963. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Emory Michael Vaughn.

Survivors include his daughter Mikki (Mack) Napier of Huntingdon, TN, and his son Marty Vaughn of Nashville, TN.

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit www. brummittmckenziefuneralhome. com.