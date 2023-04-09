One organization gives back to storm victims

MCNAIRY CO., Tenn. —One group is giving back to the community through meals.

Due to so much damage, the Sons of American Legion Post 162 decided to give back to the community through food.

Many people lost their homes due to the deadly storms that hit West Tennessee and this group of veterans decided to fire up the grill and feed their community.

The group received several donations from their community, like local stores and restaurants, to help them with food distribution.

“My brother, you know American Legion, he lost his home it was damaged real bad, so I can feel where everybody else has nothing, especially on a day like today where its Easter Sunday, so this is why we’re out here doing what we do,” said Teddy Miller, Sons of American Legion, Post 162.

