Betty Ann Stanton, age 87 of Paris, TN passed away Saturday, April 8, 2023 at her residence. Her funeral service will be Sunday, April 16th at 3:00 PM at McEvoy Funeral Home, 507 West Washington Street, in Paris, with Bro. Gerald Scott of Temple Baptist Church officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Keith Noble, Brandon Coleman, Andrew Stanton, Danny Tillman, Elijah Tillman, and Jeff Tucker. Visitation with the family will be after 1:00 PM until service time on Sunday, April 16th at McEvoy Funeral Home.

Betty Ann Stanton was born June 26, 1935 in Perry Co., TN to the late William Hassell Hickerson and the late Celista Ezell Hinson Hickerson.

Betty is survived by two sons: David (Rhonda) Stanton of Paris, TN and Jim Stanton of Buchanan, TN; two daughters: Clara (Roger) Wallace and Rosemary (David) Tobias all of Paris, TN; brother, Richard (Kathy) Hickerson of Trenton, TN; eleven grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Besides her parents, Betty was also preceded in death by a son, Eddie Stanton; a daughter, Ruthie Stanton Hutchinson; three sisters; and five brothers.

Mrs. Stanton retired from Henry County Nursing Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Autism Speaks, P.O. Box 37148, Boone, IA 50037-0148