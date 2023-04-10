Cleanup of Wrecked Truck Carrying Milk to Cause Lane Closures

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Interstate 40 will be down to one lane on the east bound side Monday night starting at 10:30pm.

The lane closure is due to an accident with a truck containing milk.

One of the I-40 east bound lanes is expected to be closed down temporarily starting at mile marker 78, with the possibility of both east bound lanes being shut down.

The lane closures are needed for a wrecker service to remove the milk truck.

Workers will need to first pump the milk out of the tanker and clear up any oil and gas around the wreck site.

After that, the truck itself will be removed.

It is unknown how long the closure will last.

Those expecting to travel on I-40 are advised to find alternative routes if possible.