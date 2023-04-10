Federal disaster help available in several counties

JACKSON, Tenn. — Many West Tennesseans are picking up the pieces and trying to rebuild after the devastating storms that hit the area.

As a result, Federal Disaster Assistance has been made available to the State of Tennessee to supplement recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, and tornadoes from March 31 to April 1.

President Joe Biden approved the declaration for Tennessee, according to a news release from FEMA.

FEMA Spokesperson Crystal Buchanan gave some examples of what they can help with.

“It’s for uninsured losses and may include temporary lodging, basic home repairs, and other disaster related expenses,” Buchanan said.

Buchanan explained what you should do once you start the process of rebuilding.

“Contact your insurance company, that’s number one, and begin that process of providing the documentation to their insurance company. And then once they have done that, they can apply for Federal Disaster Assistance,” Buchanan said.

She also expressed the importance of keeping your information updated.

“As you get additional information from your insurance company, or things change, perhaps an address or you get a new phone number. Just be sure that you continually update that contact information with FEMA. That will assist in assuring that we will be able to adjust and update your application accordingly,” Buchanan said.

According to Buchanan, there are three different ways you can apply. You can do so online, the FEMA mobile app, or call 800-621-3362 from 6 a.m. to midnight Central Time.

If you live in Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, McNairy, Rutherford, Tipton or Wayne counties and were affected by the recent tornadoes, FEMA may be able to help.

FEMA has been helping people since the organization was created on April 1, 1979 under the Carter administration.

FEMA will ask for:

A current phone number where you can be contacted.

Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying.

Your Social Security number.

A general list of damage and losses.

Banking information if you choose direct deposit.

If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name.

Read more on what to expect here.

The IRS says that tax relief is also available. You can read more about it here.

