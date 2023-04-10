Investigation on-going after shots fired in north Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is investigating after shots were and damage found at two businesses.

According to the department, officers were dispatched to area around the Dodge Store on North Highland Avenue on Sunday around 11:20 p.m. after hearing shots fired.

Officers found a hole in the window of one business and damage to a gas pump at another, both of which appeared to be caused by bullets.

The department says that investigators are searching for a white Dodge Charger and a black sedan that were seen leaving the area, as the occupants may have information that can help.

If you can help the department with this incident, call them at (731) 425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at (731) 424-8477.

