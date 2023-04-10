Local support group holds egg hunt at Conger Park

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local LGBTQ+ support group held an egg hunt over the weekend.

West Tennessee LGBTQ+ Support Egg Hunt

West Tennessee LGBTQ+ Support Egg Hunt

West Tennessee LGBTQ+ Support Egg Hunt

The hunt, hosted by West Tennessee LGBTQ+ Support on Saturday at Conger Park, gave kids the chance to look for more than 1,000 candy-filled eggs, win prizes, play games, enjoy snacks and pizza, and get their faces painted.

The group says eggs were donated by Jackson Pride, West Tennessee Reconciling United Methodists, the Madison Area Democratic Women, Hub City Pride Runners, and parents of those who were attending.

West Tennessee LGBTQ+ Support says the hunt was held to give West Tennessee’s LGBTQ+ youth a chance to enjoy a holiday tradition in an inclusive environment.

The egg hunt was one of many held in West Tennessee over the weekend.

Other hunts were held at Campbell Street Church of Christ and Forest Hills Park.

Find more local news here.