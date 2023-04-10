Mayor’s Youth Council raising funds for Jackson Animal Care Center

JACKSON, Tenn.–The mayor’s office is raising funds for the Hub City’s furry friends.

The City of Jackson’s Mayor’s Youth Council is raising funds for the Jackson Animal Care Center during the month of April. According to their website, the Jackson Animal Care Center is a managed intake municipal shelter that works with animal control. They take in pets or stray animals, give them veterinary care, and allow them to be adopted.

“The primary need for the funding from the mayor’s office is going to be for our veterinary care, stuff like that. especially for our spay and neuter program for the city. in the past three years we’ve done over 4000 spays and neuters for the people in Madison County,” said Michael Ananea, an animal control officer.

The mayor’s youth council is made up of around 10 high school juniors, with one representing each high school. for their Month of Miracles fundraiser, they decided to help the animal care center out.

If you guys have pets and animals, then you guys know how much it costs for veterinarian bills, so if you could, it’d be great if you guys donate for this cause,” said Isabela Nolasco, a Mayor’s Youth Council member.

The Mayor’s Youth Council’s goal is to raise $150,000 by April 30th.