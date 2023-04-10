On-site TCAT, Project T3 at Blue Oval discussed on Monday

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local organization met on Monday to get an update on the progress of a planned automotive assembly complex that is currently in construction in West Tennessee.

The Blue Oval City Community met with the Jackson Old Hickory Rotary Club at the DoubleTree Hotel to keep members up-to-date on the new facility that is now under construction at the Memphis Regional Megasite.

Sheronda Green, a former Brownsville Rotary member and current Community Engagement Coordinator for Blue Oval SK, said exciting things are coming to the area.

“We’re just sharing information about Blue Oval City/Blue Oval SK partnership, and all the wonderful things that are going on in Stanton, Tennessee,” Green said. “As we are building Blue Oval City and hoping to be in production by 2025.”

Blue Oval SK is a 50/50 partnership between Ford and SK. Blue Oval SK will provide batteries for future Ford and Lincoln electric vehicles.

The Blue Oval community recently announced Project T3.

“Project T3 is the truck that will be built at the Stanton location. The three Ts stand for “Trust the truck.” It is a truck that is designed with all the possibilities. We are looking at a wonderful new vehicle and there will be more to come as it gets further, along in its design stages,” Green said.

The Blue Oval community also recently announced there will be Tennessee College of Applied Technology Center onsite, which is a $40 million investment from the State of Tennessee.

“It is within the site, and we are excited about that partnership between TCAT and other programs that will be offered to people of this region to learn how to work within the Ford manufacturing and Blue Oval SK battery plant,” Green said.

Green said everything is on schedule and production is to begin in 2025.

“Construction is going wonderful. Construction began in August of 2022. To date, we have logged about 1.2 million work hours, and we are building a 4.9 million square foot building,” Green said.

Blue Oval City’s goal is to produce two million electric vehicles annually by 2026.

