Relay for Life to bring community together to fight cancer

JACKSON, Tenn. — One of the world’s largest peer-to-peer fundraising event is set to take place right here in the Hub City.

For over 36 years, communities across the world have come together to honor and remember loved ones and take action for life-saving change.

The Relay for Life event is scheduled for Friday, April 28 in downtown Jackson at the Farmers’ Market.

At Relay for Life, you’ll find community members taking turns walking around a track lined with luminaria bags.

Event goers will have the opportunity to cheer for local survivors or participate as a survivor in their first lap of the day.

“And this will be a time for local cancer survivors to come out. It will be a great time for us just to get to meet you, to honor you, and celebrate you wherever you are in your journey with cancer. We will be providing free dinner for you and one guest, and to RSVP for that, you can just email me and we would love to see you on the 28th,” said Nicole Russell, the Senior Development Manager for the American Cancer Society in Jackson.

You can reach Russell at nicole.russell@cancer.org.

The West Tennessee Farmers’ Market is located at 91 New Market Street in Jackson. The event kicks off at 5:30 p.m.

You can follow Relay for Life in Madison County on Facebook here.

