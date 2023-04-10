Young leaders celebrated as part of Leadership University program

JACKSON, Tenn.–It was a night of celebration for dozens of students in the Hub City.

39 aspiring young leaders were celebrated Monday night for their completion of the Leadership University Program.

During the event, an award was also given out to one student who went above and beyond during the program.

Leadership University is a 10-month program designed to identify a diverse group of high school students who demonstrate leadership potential and teach them to be better leaders.

Chairwoman Heather Witherspoon says if you would like to enroll your child, it’s time to start planning now.

“If you’ve got Freshmen, please get ready because in March of 2024 applications will go out. Please talk to school councilors, because this does give the children the opportunity to get out, do some interviewing, and just get some practical application and so kind of leads into some better things,” said Witherspoon.

Leadership University is a free program.