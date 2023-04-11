Commission meets ahead of next election

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Madison County Election Commission held a meeting on Tuesday as they prepare for the upcoming election in the Hub City.

The commission first reorganized their board, which is done every two years, to re-elect a chairman and secretary for the board.

Mike Bledsoe was elected as the chairman, while Wendy Martin was elected as secretary. The Election Commission also adopted their list maintenance program.

“Basically, what that means is we clean up our voter rolls. If someone has not voted in the last two federal elections, in November elections, they’re on an inactive status. They will get purged,” said Lori Lott, the

Administrator of Elections for the Madison County Election Commission.

Those purged from the voter roll would be required to re-register to vote in the upcoming election.

The city election will be held on May 2 to vote for a mayoral candidate and nine city council seats.

Early voting will start Wednesday at the Ag Complex on 311 North Parkway. It will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

