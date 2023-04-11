County commission meets with school board

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Madison County Commission met with the Jackson-Madison County School board Tuesday evening.

Some of the topics discussed were the Pope School project, which they said they were on target for. Another topic was the Oman Arena.

Officials say they have a grant quote “in the millions” for a water system fix. They also briefly brought up the idea of using the arena as a storm shelter during severe weather.

The rest of the meeting was dedicated to budget-related topics from a presentation by school Superintendent Dr. Marlon King.

“I think we’re having great dialogue, and the main thing I’m here to is for the kids, but anything we can do because this has to do with education to help. I want to be apart of that,” said Commissioner Shelia Godwin, for District 5.

The school system will present a budget proposal in the near future.

