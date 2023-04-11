Former police officer facing charges

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A former Dyersburg police officer is facing charges.

According to a news release, 29-year-old Sharquawn Henderson was indicted Monday by a Dyer County Grand Jury, charging him with soliciting sexual exploitation of a minor by electronic means and aggravated statutory rape.

The investigation began back in late February, with Tennessee Bureau of Investigation special agents finding information that while he was employed as an officer, Henderson allegedly engaged in sexual activity with a juvenile in Dyer County.

The TBI reports that Henderson surrendered to TBI agents at the Dyer County Jail on Tuesday and was booked on a $10,000 bond.

