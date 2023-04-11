Girlfriend speaks out after man shot, killed

JACKSON, Tenn. — On Monday night, we received a tip of multiple shots fired on Clayton Street in south Jackson.

There was also a report of three ambulances and several Jackson Police Department officers on the scene.

According to a news release from Jackson police, their officers responded to a call of shots fired at approximately 10:26 pm.

Upon arrival, the officers made contact with one victim suffering from what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he later died as a result of his injuries.

We spoke to the girlfriend of Matthew Lopez Ray, Hanna, who confirmed him to be the victim.

Hanna said that a previous altercation between Hanna, her friends, and the suspect, along with the suspect’s girlfriend, led to the murder hours later.

Matthew Lopez Ray allegedly arrived to the suspect’s home to speak to the suspect regarding the incident and was then shot several times.

“Matt was like, ‘Well, I’m going to go talk to him and see what his issue is, and I begged him to not go over there, but he decided that he wanted to go over there anyway and talk some sense into him. Like, kind of, get him on the right path,” Hanna said.

Hanna says the suspect and Matthew Lopez Ray were childhood friends.

“It’s really unfortunate, I guess, because they grew up together. Like, they know each other. They’re friends,” Hanna said.

Hanna says Matthew Lopez Ray was not one to get into trouble. She does not believe that the suspect had anything premeditated against Matthew Lopez Ray.

“Very quiet. He didn’t speak unless he was spoken to. Everybody loved him. You know, nobody hated him, nobody had bad blood towards him, ever. He worked all the time and took care of us,” she said.

Officers later identified a suspect that was taken into custody without incident. However, the Jackson Police Department has not confirmed any names to us.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has information about this incident, contact the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at (731) 424-8477.

