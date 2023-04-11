Grand opening held for new recycling center

JACKSON, Tenn. — The grand opening was held for the new recycling center in the Hub City.

Grand opening held for new recycling center

Grand opening held for new recycling center

Grand opening held for new recycling center

Grand opening held for new recycling center

Organizers say the goal is to educate and provide cost-effective opportunities to reduce, reuse, and recycle waste in a sustainable manner in the City of Jackson and to encourage citizens to “re-think” outside the trash.

The recycling center will provide opportunities for residents to recycle cardboard, paper, plastics one and two, and metals in a city-centered area that is available and affordable for all residents.

“Coming in, whether you know how to recycle or not, we’re going to help you through that. We’re going to help you sort it, give you some examples and educate you on that. That’s the point of this recycling center and to have that attendance,” said Robin Chance, the Recycling Coordinator for the City of Jackson.

“This has been a long process, about a three year process, from once we found out that the plastics we were recycling weren’t getting recycled. And so starting that process to here feels great. It’s a great first step in that process to bringing curbside recycling to Jackson,” said Mayor Scott Conger.

The current recycling bins are located at Jackson Recycling Center at 74B Conalco Drive.

For more news in the Jackson area, click here.