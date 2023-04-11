Mr. Chevalier Inaz Gray, 35, died Thursday April 6, 2023, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital in Jackson.

With social distancing restrictions in place, services will be Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 11:00 A. M. at St. James Church of God in Christ in Stanton. Interment will be in Prospect C. M. E. Church #2 Cemetery in Stanton. There will be a visitation Saturday from 10:00 A. M. until time of service at St. James Church of God in Christ.

Rawls Funeral Home-Brownsville

(731) 772-1472