Mr. Lloyd Patrick Perry, 61, died Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital in Jackson.

With social distancing restrictions in place, services will be Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 1:00 P. M. at Rawls Funeral Home in Brownsville. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Brownsville. There will be a visitation Saturday from 12:00 Noon until time of service at Rawls Funeral Home.

Rawls Funeral Home-Brownsville

(731) 772-1472