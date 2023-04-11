Mugshots : Madison County : 4/10/23 – 4/11/23
Justin Murphy
Justin Murphy: Disorderly conduct, resisting stop/arrest
Deborah Brown
Deborah Brown: Schedule II drug violations, failure to appear
Jimmy Acuff
Jimmy Acuff: Violation of probation
Karen Chadwick
Karen Chadwick: Violation of community corrections
Kenneth Woods
Kenneth Woods: Failure to appear
Lesa Pickard
Lesa Pickard: Violation of community corrections, failure to appear
Robert McLeod
Robert McLeod: Violation of conditions of community supervision
Tonya Bell
Tonya Bell: Failure to appear
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 4/10/23 and 7 a.m. on 4/11/23.
Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.