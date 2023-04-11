Mugshots : Madison County : 4/10/23 – 4/11/23

Justin Murphy Justin Murphy: Disorderly conduct, resisting stop/arrest

Deborah Brown Deborah Brown: Schedule II drug violations, failure to appear

Jimmy Acuff Jimmy Acuff: Violation of probation

Karen Chadwick Karen Chadwick: Violation of community corrections

Kenneth Woods Kenneth Woods: Failure to appear



Lesa Pickard Lesa Pickard: Violation of community corrections, failure to appear

Robert McLeod Robert McLeod: Violation of conditions of community supervision

Tonya Bell Tonya Bell: Failure to appear

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 4/10/23 and 7 a.m. on 4/11/23.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.