Open house being held for business owners

JACKSON, Tenn. — An open house is being held to help business owners grow.

On April 21, the Jackson-Madison County African American Chamber of Commerce is hosting an open house event, where they will share their vision, share how they can help you, and will introduce you to their new executive director, Don A. McCorry.

The open house will begin at 5 p.m. at 40 Casey Jones Lane, Suite 7, in Jackson.

The event is free and refreshments will be provided. You can get more information by calling (731) 424-2030 or (731) 506-8219. Emails can be also be sent to jacksonmcaacc@gmail.com.

For more news in the Jackson area, click here.