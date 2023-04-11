Rocky Top Honey opens for business in Trenton

TRENTON, Tenn. — A new business has opened its doors in the Trenton community.

Courtesy: Jayla Wilkerson

Courtesy: Jayla Wilkerson

Courtesy: Jayla Wilkerson

Rocky Top Honey is a boutique “specializing in UT apparel, accessories, and gifts, as well as neutral items for those that aren’t on the UT bandwagon.”

Owner Jayla Wilkerson, 19, says she got the idea last year during her senior year of high school, when her love for the University of Tennessee and her entrepreneurial spirit collided.

Wilkerson began attending UT Knoxville and began her business out of her dorm room, offering online sales. Wilkerson says she soon realized she needed more space as her business began to grow, which led to the opening of Rocky Top Honey’s brick-and-mortar location at 111 B South High Street in Trenton.

Wilkerson celebrated with a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony on April 6.

Rocky Top Honey is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Wilkerson says fun specialty items are also available at the boutique.

Click here to visit their Facebook page.

For more news in the Gibson County area, click here.