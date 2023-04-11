Update given on new Dream Center

JACKSON, Tenn. — We got a new look at the progress being made on the new Dream Center facility in the Hub City.

New Dream Center of Jackson Update

The Dream Center of Jackson first broke ground on their new facility in July of 2022 in the hopes of expanding its mission of breaking the cycle of homelessness.

Capital Campaign Manager, Stephanie Laffoon said the center will be about 25,000-square-feet with separate wings for single women and those with children.

She says though the facility is coming along nicely, they are still in need of help from the community.

“Anybody that’s wanting to provide new linens for instance, that’s going to be one of our huge needs. So we need all twin size for mattresses,” Laffoon said.

If you would like to help, you can contact the Dream Center at (731) 613-0741.

