World’s Biggest Fish Fry returns to Paris this month

PARIS, Tenn. — The City of Paris, Tennessee is gearing up for the 70th Annual World’s Biggest Fish Fry.

The week-long celebration attracts visitors from near and far to enjoy parades, live entertainment, and of course, all-you-can-eat catfish.

In addition to a variety of events leading up to the festivities, the Fish Fry will officially kick off on Monday, April 24, with a street dance in downtown Paris from 7-9 p.m. and entertainment by the Ray Lewis Band.

At 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26, the Fish Tent will open to the public and begin serving catfish with all the trimmings.

The Dwayne Baldwin Grand Parade will kick off at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 28, with the Small Fry Parade to follow at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Other featured events include catfish races, a car show, a rodeo, a country dance, and much more.

For more information, including event registration forms, click here.

For more local news, click here.