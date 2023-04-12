Clouds & Shower Chances Thursday, Storm Threat Late Saturday

Wednesday Evening Forecast Update

Wednesday Evening Forecast Update for April 12th:

Clouds will begin to increase tonight and expect some isolated shower activity on Thursday. The rain chances will decrease on Friday and clear out into the afternoon. Some heavier rain and storms will be possible Saturday evening into Saturday night and some could be strong. The rain should clear out by Sunday morning. We will talk a lot more about the timing and severity of Saturday’s potential storms coming up here.

TONIGHT:

Wednesday was our last sunny day but it wrapped up several sunny days in a row for West Tennessee. Highs on Wednesday reached the mid to upper 70s and Wednesday night lows will drop down to around 50°. The humidity could try to increase some overnight as a low pressure system along the gulf coast will begin to pump some moisture our way. The winds will be light or calm overnight.

THURSDAY:

Clouds will increase into the afternoon on Thursday and some isolated shower activity could return. The showers are going to be pushed up from the south on the north side of a low pressure system. The best chances for rain will be areas south of Jackson. As the low pressure system moves to the north, shower coverage will increase overnight into the day on Friday. Highs on Thursday will reach the low 70s before the clouds move back in. Winds will shift to the east into the afternoon as the system gets a little closer. We are not expecting severe weather or strong storms from this weather system. Thursday night lows will dip down into the mid 50s.

FRIDAY:

Showers will linger into the day on Friday on the back side of the low pressure system. The showers will most likely be tapering off across the Tennessee River into the afternoon/evening. We are not expecting a lot of rain or storms from this system. Highs on Friday will make it up to the low 70s and could be warmer if the sun returns into the afternoon. In general though, we are expecting mostly cloudy skies on Friday. The winds will come out of the southwest into the afternoon. Friday night lows will be warm and fall into the mid to upper 50s due to the increasing dew points from the south winds.

THE WEEKEND:

The next chance for storms in West Tennessee will return this weekend. There appears to be a cold front that will pass Saturday night that could usher in a round of storms. We are not real confident in the timing or severity of the event right now across the Mid South but storms are looking more likely than not as of now. We will keep an eye on the forecast as the week progresses but as of now, it does NOT look like a tornado outbreak or major event for us. Highs on Saturday will reach the upper 70s to low 80s before the cold front passes. Highs will reach the mid 60s on Sunday. We are expecting the rain and storm chances to clear out by Sunday morning. Saturday night lows will fall to the upper 40s or low 50s and mid 40s will return Sunday night. The winds will come out of the southwest on Saturday before shifting back to the northwest on Sunday behind the front. Expect plenty of clouds on Saturday with some sun returning by Sunday afternoon.

NEXT WEEK:

Just like this week next week will start out very nice. Plenty of sunshine is expected on Monday and Tuesday. A few more clouds may return in the middle of the week. The rain should stay away for at least the first half of the week. The winds will come out of the west on Monday, out of the southwest on Tuesday and come from the south on Wednesday. Highs on Monday will be around 70°, mid 70s on Tuesday and upper 70s back on Wednesday. Monday night lows will fall to the low 50s and upper 50s will be back by Tuesday night.

FINAL THOUGHT:

March started out chilly but the humidity and warmer weather returned by the end of month leading to a regional tornado outbreak March 31st. The next chance for rain and storms will return towards the end of the week, we have likely seen our last freeze of the Spring too. You need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

Facebook: @JoelBarnesWeather

Twitter: @JoelBarnes13

Instagram: @joelbarnes13