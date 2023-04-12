Early voting kicks off for City of Jackson Municipal Election

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson Municipal Election is underway with early voting starting.

If you’d like to cast your ballot before Election Day, voting is taking place at the Madison County Election Commission Office at 311 North Parkway.

Early voting will take place from April 12-27, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.

For the first day of early voting, there was a total 354 votes cast, with many people coming out to get their voting out of the way and avoid lines.

But on Election Day, you must vote at your designated precincts.

“People all over the world don’t have this privilege, and so we can choose who our leaders are and try to educate yourself about what they want for you and how they’re going to help you, and also what we can do for them,” said voter Marjorie King.

For more information, you can call the Madison County Election Commission at (731) 660-1796.

