Fun family event to support CASA coming to Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Plans are underway for a fun family event, all for a good cause.

Home to Fortress Women’s Gym & Ninja Warrior HANGout, The Village of Jackson is hosting a fundraiser for CASA on April 29.

The community is invited for a day filled with fun competitions, food, inflatables, face painting and more.

A portion of ticket sales from the event will go to CASA to help support abused and neglected children in the Jackson area.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Village of Jackson, located at 756 Airways Boulevard.

Tickets are available now and can be purchased by calling (731) 300-7719.

