Jackson State to hold public forum on criminal justice

JACKSON, Tenn. — The community is invited to a Criminal Justice Forum to be held at Jackson State Community College on Thursday, April 13.

Hosted by the JSCC Criminal Justice Program, the forum aims to raise awareness of the current policies and procedures being utilized in Tennessee.

The forum will include drug reversal/Narcan training by West Tennessee Healthcare, and a presentation from the Murfreesboro Police Department. Officer Whitaker with Murfreesboro Police will speak on mental health and autism calls for service within law enforcement.

The Criminal Justice Forum will take place from 11 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. at the Jackson campus, in the Nelms Classroom Building Room L04.

A free lunch will be provided to attendees between presentations.

For more information, email kperrin@jscc.edu or tcepparulo@jscc.edu.

