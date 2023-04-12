‘Let’s Talk’: Jackson-Madison schools unveil tool to increase transparency

JACKSON, Tenn. — Everyone likes to have information at their fingertips, and one school system is doing just that with a newly announced tool.

The “Let’s Talk” platform is a new system on the Jackson-Madison County School System website that encourages locals to get involved and ask the questions they may have.

“If you have questions, we want to know those questions so that we can answer them and that we can improve as a school system,” said Greg Hammond, Chief of Public Information for the Jackson-Madison County School System. “So our Superintendent Dr. Marlon King is all about communication. He’s about transparency. And this is just a tool to improve all of that.”

The system has 24-hour access where participants can search the database using the “Let’s Talk Assistant,” a chatbot designed to get answers to frequently asked questions, according to the press release.

For other inquiries, the partakers can leave their contact information and chose a specific department to ask questions or leave feedback. It will then go to the appropriate personnel.

“Our goal is to make these contacts and find answers in two business days or less,” Hammond said. “So it’s really exciting, because it’s all about communication. It’s all about customer service.”

The Let’s Talk app is not only for parents or students, but it was chosen with the community in mind.

“We know a lot of people in our community may not necessarily have students, but they’re taxpayers,” Hammond said. “And they have questions, and so that’s okay. We’re open to all of that. And so it’s on our website. You’re free to ask questions at any time.”

To access the Let’s Talk platform, click here.

