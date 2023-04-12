Local students hospitalized after ingesting ‘gummy-like substance’

JACKSON, Tenn. — Students were transported to a local hospital after an incident at West Bemis Middle School on Wednesday.

According to a message shared with parents by Principal Richard Willis, first responders were called to the school due to an emergency situation that remains under investigation by local law enforcement.

Principal Willis stated that after “ingesting an unknown, gummy-like substance and displaying adverse reactions,” four eighth grade students were transported to Jackson-Madison County General Hospital for medical treatment.

Principal Willis says the students are responsive and receiving care by health care professionals, and that the families of the students involved have been contacted.

According to Willis, officials are currently in the process of determining when and how the substance was brought on campus.

Read the full message shared by Principal Willis below:

Dear West Bemis families, I want to provide you with an update regarding an incident that occurred on our campus today. First responders were called in response to an emergency situation that is currently under investigation by local law enforcement. The incident involves four 8th grade students who were transported to Jackson-Madison County General Hospital after ingesting an unknown, gummy-like substance and displaying adverse reactions. This incident was brought to light thanks in part to quick thinking students who made a smart decision in making school leaders aware of what was happening. The students involved are responsive and in the care of health professionals. We are currently in the process of determining when and how the substance was brought on campus. We have already contacted the families of the students who were involved. Normal school classroom activities are continuing at this time. If you have any questions, don’t hesitate to reach out to me by phone or email. Yours in service, Principal Richard Willis West Bemis School

