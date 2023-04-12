Lovett’s Western Auto celebrates former owner Georgia Drumwright

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local store hosts a celebration for its former owner.

The new owners of Western Auto held a celebration in honor of former owner Georgia Drumwright.

Drumwright took over the store after her husband passed away in 2014.

The celebration held Wednesday was to honor Drumwright for her many years of service to the south Jackson community.

Drumwright passed the keys to new owner Bruce Lovett in March.

“I don’t think it would have ever happened if Mr. Bruce had not stepped in and bid this wonderful guy that reminds me so much of my dad and his wife that they told mom ‘We’re not gonna change anything. We are gonna carry on this business just like you and Mr. Neil did,’ and we’re excited about that,” said Mitzi Warren, Drumwright’s daughter.

The store is now named Lovett’s Western Auto and is located at 1475 South Highland Avenue.

