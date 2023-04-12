Mobile food distribution set for April 19, 20

ALAMO, Tenn. — A mobile food distribution is being held in April in Alamo.

Residents with last names starting with A-H will pick up their food on Wednesday, April 19, and last names I-Z on Thursday, April 20.

Pickup will be from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. It will be at 142 Conley Road at the Family Resource Center.

The distribution is being held by the Northwest Tennessee Economic Development Council, along with the US Department of Agriculture.

The last mobile food distribution was held back in January.

Find more local news here.